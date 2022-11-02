Two scooters found with same registration number in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 19:33 IST

It came to light when the owner of one of the vehicles was summoned in connection with traffic rule violation

The two scooters which were found to have same registration number during a recent road checking in Kozhikode.

It came to light when the owner of one of the vehicles was summoned in connection with traffic rule violation

The traffic police recently found two scooters with the same registration number in Kozhikode city. The unusual error that reportedly occurred on the part of the dealer while completing the registration process came to light when the police called one of the owners in connection with a traffic rule violation. A circle inspector who was part of the checking squad said the police were confused when the owner summoned for the traffic rule violation denied it citing valid reasons. Checking was intensified after confirming that there was another vehicle with the same registration number in the city, he said. In the detailed investigation, it was found that one of the vehicles was supposed to receive another registration number. The wrongly printed number plate was reportedly fitted on the vehicle during its delivery. Police sources said the details of the dealer would be brought to the attention of the Motor Vehicles department to prevent such incidents in the future.



Our code of editorial values