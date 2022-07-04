Two people turn positive for H1N1 in Kasaragod

Of the total five tested, two from Trikaripur are positive

The health department has issued a precautionary warning in the wake of two people being detected with the H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, in Kasaragod.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said that of the total five people checked for the virus, two from Trikaripur have tested positive.

Though there is no need for panic, people should take necessary precautions to ensure that they are not infected or pass on the virus to others, he said. The germs are transmitted from one person to another through air.

He warned people with symptoms to avoid self-medication and seek treatment at nearby health facilities.

Mr. Ramdas said that the spread can be avoided by wearing a face mask, avoid spitting in public, and avoiding close contact with sick people.