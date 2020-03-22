Two new COVID-19 cases in Malappuram

Two more persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the district on Sunday, raising the total number of

patients to four. One of them was a 32-year-old man from Kooriyad, Vengara, and the other a 24-year-old man from Anangadi, Vallikkunnu.

The Kooriyad man was in quarantine since he reached home from Abu Dhabi on March 19. He reached Karipur airport on Air India Express flight IX 348 from Abu Dhabi at 5 a.m. on March 19. He went home by car along with his brother.

District Collector Jafer Malik said here on Sunday that the patient had abided by the regulations of the Health Department and had not interacted with the public. He said the patient was kept in a solitary home quarantine and his other family members had been shifted to another house.

He reached Government Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi, at 12 p.m. on March 20 to give his blood sample. He stayed at home on March 21. He was shifted to an isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Sunday when he started to show symptoms.

The Anangadi youngster reached Kochi at 3 a.m. on March 21 on Air Arabia flight G9 – 425 from Dubai. He was under observation after having given blood sample at Government Medical College, Ernakulam. He reached home in an ambulance. He was shifted to Medical College, Manjeri, when he started symptoms on Sunday.

The Collector said that those who travelled along with those patients to Kochi and Karipur should not interact with people and should not visit hospitals directly. They should contact the district-level control room at 0483 2737858 or 0483 2737857.

As many as 376 people were kept in quarantine in the district on Sunday. The total number of people under observation in the district has risen to 7,394. When 7,367 of them are at their homes, 11 are in isolation wards of different hospitals and 16 in COVID-19 care centres.

Four booked

District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said that four more cases were registered in Malappuram for violating the precaution guidelines issued by the Health Department.