Two more witnesses turn hostile in Koodathayi murder case

July 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two more witnesses in the Koodathayi serial murder case have turned hostile before the trial court by denying their previous statement given to the investigation team.

Chundayilpoyil Mani, the 58th witness, and Kunnummal Veettil Afsal, the 59th witness, were declared hostile by the Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad) cases in the murder of Roy Thomas, one of the six victims in the Koodathayi murders.

With this, the total number of witnesses who turned hostile in the case became four. CPI(M) leader P. Praveenkumar and notary C.V. Jayakumar were the other two who were initially declared hostile by the trial court.

Mr. Afsal and Mr. Mani were the mahazar witnesses of the police to prove the charges against Prajikumar, the third accused in the Roy murder case who allegedly kept the cyanide used for the murder at his shop. They testified before judge S.R. Syamlal that they were not witnesses to the recovery of cyanide by the police from Mr. Prajikumar’s shop.

It was on March 7 that the examination of the witnesses in the case commenced at the trial court in Kozhikode. The chain of six suspected murders took place in Kozhikode’s Koodathayi village between 2002 and 2016. The suspects, including the prime accused Jolly Joseph, were arrested on October 5, 2019 by a special investigation team led by the then Superintend of Police K.G. Simon.