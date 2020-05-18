Two more test positive in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

18 May 2020 00:27 IST

5,654 persons under observation in district

Two more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Sunday.

They are a 78-year-old native of Nadapuram who returned from Dubai on May 7 and a 23-year-old native of Orkkatteri who came back from Kuwait on May 13.

The first person had been quarantined at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut hostel, and the second had been under observation at a nursing hostel at Omassery. They were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital on May 16 and May 15, respectively. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Right now, nine persons from Kozhikode, and one each from Kasaragod and Malappuram are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of those under observation has reached 5,654, including 555 persons who were added to the list on Sunday. Among them are 444 expatriates, including 59 who were added on the day.

As many as 35 persons are under surveillance at the medical college hospital, including 12 expatriates. Fourteen persons were discharged on Sunday. As many as 249 expatriates are in home quarantine, including 63 pregnant women, and 183 are at COVID care centres.