Two more recover in Kozhikode

Two more persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital here have recovered from the infection. One of them is from Kozhikode and the other is from Kasaragod, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release on Friday.

The number of people under surveillance came down to 17,824, with 1,575 completing their observation cycle on the day. Thirty persons are now under observation at the medical college hospital. No new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported in Kozhikode for the fifth consecutive day.

Twelve persons from Kozhikode, two from Kasaragod and one from Kannur had been under treatment for the infection here. Of them, six from Kozhikode and those from Kasaragod have recovered.

Of the 463 body fluid samples sent for lab tests, 419 are negative. The results of 29 samples are awaited, the release added.

