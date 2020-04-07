Two more recover in Kozhikode

Two more persons from Kozhikode have recovered from COVID-19 even as the number of people cured of the infection reached five in the district on Tuesday.

Twelve persons from Kozhikode, two from Kasaragod and one from Kannur had been undergoing treatment here. As of Tuesday, only seven from Kozhikode and one each from Kasaragod and Kannur are in hospital. No new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported from the district on the day.

According to a release, 21,934 people are under observation, including 26 persons at the Government Medical College Hospital and one at the Government General Hospital. Seventeen people were discharged on Tuesday. Of the 401 body fluid samples sent for lab tests, 352 are negative. The results of 34 samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration has launched a helpline and protective measures for senior citizens as the impact of COVID-19 is reported to be severe among those aged above 60 years and suffering from respiratory problems and other health issues. Departments of Social Justice and Women and Child Development have joined hands with Foundation for Social Service and Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

People who are under isolation, family members of those under surveillance, those staying alone and suffering from respiratory problems and other patients among senior citizens may make use of the facility. Food, medicines, shortage of other essential commodities, and mental health issues could be raised. Anganwadi workers will collect information about them separately. The helpline numbers are 8589984900, 9562320077, 8593006207, and 9205585952.