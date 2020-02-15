Kozhikode

Two more quarantined

Two more persons who returned here from China were on Saturday directed to remain confined to their house.

This has taken to 325 the number of people who have been kept under observation in the district for Coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, medical certificates were issued to people who completed the quaratine period.

The control room here received 11 calls on Saturday, including one from a hotel informing about the arrival of Thai tourists. Other calls included a request seeking awareness classes from a private hospital.

