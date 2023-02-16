Two more punching stations planned to check speed limit violations in Kozhikode

February 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

With continuing efforts from various quarters to rein in speed limit violations by private buses, the police are considering two more punching stations in Kozhikode city.

On the directive of District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, the proposed punching stations will be set up near Palayam and Medical College junctions.

The success of the reopened punching station at Elathur is also a reason behind the move to open two more similar units. Unlike using the conventional punching card, a buzzer system is being used at the renovated station for effective management of time schedule.

Bus operators who violate the pre-fixed timesheet five consecutive times will have to pay the fixed fine. In case of very early arrival, drivers are likely to attract spot fines and other penal action for rash driving. According to the police, the bus owners are in support of the new system and regulations aimed at mitigating road accidents.

To ensure timely exit of private buses from the mofussil bus stand, a separate register entry system monitored by the police is in place. Bus operators who deliberately delay the exit time creating chances of verbal duel with other operators will have to face spot action. A similar system is likely to be introduced in other major bus stations in Kozhikode district.

“Apart from setting up punching stations, some immediate modifications also will have to be made at the Medical College Junction where the traffic circle causes confusion to motorists. The Kozhikode Corporation will have to lend a hand for the purpose,” said a senior traffic police officer in the city. He added that the proposal earlier made by the Corporation to construct a new bus station should be implemented at the earliest to address safety concerns.

As part of the ongoing road safety improvement drives, the frequency of flash inspections too has been increased. On Wednesday, such a flash inspection focussed mainly on exposing conductors who work in various private buses without proper licence. Police sources said checking squads would continue such focused actions based on suggestions received during the recent district-level road safety review meetings.