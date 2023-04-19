ADVERTISEMENT

Two more life guards to be deployed near Arippara waterfalls

April 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two more life guards will be deployed near the Arippara waterfalls in Kozhikode district where two school students lost their lives recently following drowning.

This was decided at a meeting held online at the Kozhikode collectorate on Wednesday. It was attended by Linto Joseph, Thiruvambady MLA, grama panchayat presidents of Kodenchery and Thiruvambady, District Collector A. Geetha, and District Tourism Promotion Council officials.

According to sources, there are only two life guards at Arippara now. The meeting decided to increase their number. Entry of people to the tourism spot will be restricted to ensure that only those who can be handled by life guards are given admission. This will prevent people in large numbers rushing to the area.

DTPC officials pointed out that they did not have much of a control over the entry to the Pathankayam waterfalls as people could go to the spot from various points in the nearby forest areas. Notice boards will be installed in these places to create awareness among visitors.

