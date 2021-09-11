Two more arrested in gang rape case

Woman allegedly lured by accused through social media networking site

The Kozhikode City police on Saturday arrested two more persons allegedly involved in a gang rape case at Chevayur in the district. Atholi natives S.V. Lijas, 34 and K.V. Shuhaib, 39, were nabbed by a special squad led by Medical College Assistant Commissioner K. Sudarshan.

The two other suspects, Ajnas and Fahad, were arrested on Friday based on the petition of the 32-year-old victim from Kollam. The woman was allegedly drugged by the four-member gang at a lodge near Chevayur in Kozhikode city.

According to the police, the woman was lured by Ajnas, 36 and Fahad, 35, through a social media networking site. She was reportedly invited to the city for a personal meet-up on Wednesday. The youths had allegedly invited Ajnas and Fahad as well after raping her in the rented room, the police said.

All the four were booked under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. They would be taken to the crime scene for collecting evidence. Police sources said they would check whether the gang received support from any other persons,including the lodge owners in the incident.

In a similar case last month, a differently-abled girl was gang raped by three men in a parked private bus at Chevayur. Two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident. However, the police could not net the prime suspect, who escaped from the district after the incident.