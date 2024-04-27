ADVERTISEMENT

Two missing youths found dead in Kozhikode

April 27, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A minor girl and her male friend, who reportedly went missing from their houses a week ago, were found dead in an unoccupied building at Kappikkunnu near Balussery in Kozhikode on Friday. The police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as the bodies were found hanging inside the room.

The parents of the class X girl hailing from Karinchola had filed a man-missing case with the Thamarassery police. They had also accused the police of cold-shouldering the investigation into the incident. Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

