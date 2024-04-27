GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two missing youths found dead in Kozhikode

April 27, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A minor girl and her male friend, who reportedly went missing from their houses a week ago, were found dead in an unoccupied building at Kappikkunnu near Balussery in Kozhikode on Friday. The police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as the bodies were found hanging inside the room.

The parents of the class X girl hailing from Karinchola had filed a man-missing case with the Thamarassery police. They had also accused the police of cold-shouldering the investigation into the incident. Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / death / missing person

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.