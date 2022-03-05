Two labourers rescued from well in Kozhikode
The Fire and Rescue Services squad from Vellimadukunnu station on Saturday rescued two construction workers who had accidentally fallen into a well near the compound of a house under construction. The incident took place at Chevayur at 10 a.m. Jayan, 55, of Kalur and Virat, 30, of Odisha were admitted to hospital with minor injuries. Fire and rescue officials said a wooden piece that the two workers used to stand on top of the well had collapsed. The well was about 15 feet deep and the rescue operation was carried out overcoming several technical hurdles, they said.
