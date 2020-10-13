Two killed in road accidents

Kozhikode

Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway near Koyilandy on Monday. The deceased were identified as Shadil, 26, and Erikkadi Moidi, 61.

The accident that claimed the life of Kasaragod native Shadil took place in the early hours of the day. A tanker lorry hit his car. Moidi from Naduvannur was knocked down by a mini-lorry while he was crossing the road.

The Koyilandy police said four persons sustained minor injuries in the two accidents. They were admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Two separate cases were registered by the police.

