Two killed in road accident near Thamarassery 

ADVERTISEMENT

A road accident involving a private bus and a lorry claimed the lives of two young motorcycle riders at Chalakkara near Thamarassery on Monday.

The victims were identified as Paulose Karakkunnath, 18, and Yadu Aalikkunnummal, 18. According to the police, the youths fell under the wheels of the truck after being knocked down by the private bus around 6.30 p.m.

The bus was on its way from Koyilandy to Thamarassery. The victims were declared dead at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.