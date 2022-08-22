Two killed in road accident in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths were killed in a road accident involving a car and a scooter at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode district on Monday. The police identified the victims as Vinroop Valsan, 30, of Koyilandy and Vipin Suresh, 28, of Kavilumpara. They were allegedly knocked down by a car that veered off the rain-soaked road around 9.30 a.m. According to the Atholi police, the youths who were on their way to Balussery on a scooter succumbed to injuries at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Four persons who were travelling in the car also sustained serious injuries.