June 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

A road accident involving a motorbike and an autorickshaw claimed the lives of two persons at Koodaranhi in Kozhikode district on Saturday. The victims who travelled on the motorbike were identified as Amaze Sebastian and Jibin Thottappallikkunnathu. According to police sources, the two succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital. The accident took place at 5.45 p.m., they said.