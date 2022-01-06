Two killed in car-truck collision

KOZHIKODE

06 January 2022 23:08 IST

Two persons hailing from Padanilam were killed in an accident involving a car and a truck near the Arappuzha bridge at Pantheerankavu on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Krishnankutty and Sudha. The accident took place around 5 p.m. Both of them reportedly died of the injuries on the spot.

Four others, who sustained grave injuries, were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. An auto-rickshaw was also damaged in the impact of the collision.

According to the police, the heavy-duty truck collided with the car on the Kozhikode bypass road. The car was crushed under the wheels of the truck. The injured persons were taken out using a crane and earth movers.

Traffic was interrupted on the bypass road for hours following the accident. Along with the police, a few rescue volunteers were present at the spot to clear the accident spot.