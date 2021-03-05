Kozhikode

Two killed in accident

Two bike riders from Malappuram district were run over by a tipper lorry at Karuthaparambu near Mukkom on Thursday. The victims, Mohammed Kutty and C.N. Jamal, hailing from Kizhuparamba, died on the spot.

According to witnesses, the incident took place around 4 p.m. The two fell under the wheels of the lorry after the collision. It was reportedly overspeeding by the tipper lorry that caused the accident.

Traffic was interrupted for hours on the Edavanna-Koyilandy State Highway following the incident. It was resumed after the Fire and Rescue service team cleaned the accident spot.

