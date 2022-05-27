Two killed in accident near Koyilandy

Two persons hailing from Kannur district were killed in an early morning road accident at Poyilkavu near Koyilandy on Friday. The victims were identified as Sarath Sasi, 32, and Nijeesh Rajan, 36. Their car collided with a pickup van on the national highway at around 2 a.m. The van driver and another passenger in the car who sustained injuries have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.