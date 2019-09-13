Two killed as car, van collide

Two persons were killed in an early morning accident involving a car and a pick-up van at Panniyankara in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Munawwar and Shahid Khan from Beypore died instantaneously when their car collided head-on with the van at around 4 a.m., the police said.
Four others who sustained serious injuries were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Meenchanda station said the victims who were trapped inside the crushed vehicles were taken out using hydraulic instruments. Policemen from Panniyankara station were also helped in the rescue.
