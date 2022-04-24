Two killed as car rams parked truck in Kozhikode

The car that met with the accident at Perambra in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident at Perambra in Kozhikode district on Sunday morning. The victims were identified as Sreeja Suresh and her daughter Anjana Suresh.

According to the police, the car rammed a parked truck. Sreeja’s husband Suresh Kumar who reportedly drove the car sustained serious injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The bodies were shifted to the Perambra Taluk Hospital. The two reportedly died on the spot.