Two killed as bus falls into river in Kozhikode

Published - October 08, 2024 06:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The KSRTC bus that plunged into the Kaliyampuzha river near Pulloorampara in Kozhikode being lifted using a crane on Tuesday.

The KSRTC bus that plunged into the Kaliyampuzha river near Pulloorampara in Kozhikode being lifted using a crane on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed and 26 sustained injuries as a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell into the Kaliyampuzha river near Thiruvambady in Kozhikode on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Thresiamma, 75, of Anakkampoyil and Kamala, 65, of Kandappamchal.

The bus, which had around 50 passengers, was on its way from Anakkampoyil to Thiruvambady. According to the police, it hit a narrow bridge railing near Pulloorampara and fell into the river.

The KSRTC bus that fell into the Kaliyampuzha river near Thiruvambady in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The KSRTC bus that fell into the Kaliyampuzha river near Thiruvambady in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The passengers in the bus were shifted to Shanti Hospital, Omassery, Liz Hospital, Thiruvambady, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and KMCT Hospital.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar sought a report from KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Pramoj Shankar on the accident.

