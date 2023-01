January 25, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Kozhikode

Two persons from Kollam died after they were hit by a train at Kallai near here on Wednesday morning. Another person sustained injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. The deceased were identified as Subair and Unnikrishnan. They were sitting on the railway track when the train bound for Coimbatore from Kannur hit them.