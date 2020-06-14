Two kids among eight new patients in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

14 June 2020 19:28 IST

Five had come from abroad and three from Chennai

Five persons who returned from abroad and three others who came back from Chennai were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 96.

One person from Kozhikode who had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, recovered from the infection too, according to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree.

The eight new patients from the district included a 10-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister from Olavanna who had returned by bus from Chennai on June 4. They are now at the first-line treatment centre set up at the Lakshadweep Guest House. Their father had been earlier tested positive for the virus. The other patients are from Onchiyam, Unnikulam, Kayanna, Kadalundi, Koyilandy, and Changaroth. Among the 96 patients from the district, 66 are at the first-line treatment centre, 23 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the rest are in Kannur and Malappuram and at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The total number of people under observation is 11,342, of whom 3,538 are expatriates.

