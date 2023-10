October 21, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two children who were taking bath in the Iruvazhinji river sustained injuries in an otter attack on Saturday. Mohammed Sinan, 12, and Shan Mujeeb, 12, were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The incident took place at Parakkadavu near Karassery at 2 p.m. It was a few local residents who came to rescue the injured children.