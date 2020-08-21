Two injured in clash at Vadakara

Argument over smuggled weed leads to violence

Two persons sustained serious stab injuries in a clash between suspected ganja peddlers at Vadakara on Friday. The Thazhe Angadi and Villiappally natives who were found in a critical condition beside the national highway were admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode city.

The police said the incident took place around 2 p.m. It was a suspected argument between two rival groups over the distribution of smuggled weed which ended up in the clash.

Details of a few suspects are being collected on the basis of statements given by local residents.