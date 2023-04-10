Two held with MDMA worth ₹20 lakh in Kozhikode

April 10, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Kunnamangalam police on Sunday night arrested two persons at Kunnamangalam while they were allegedly transporting 372 grams of MDMA worth ₹20 lakh from Bengaluru to Kozhikode.

The arrested are K.P. Sahad, 31, of Salahas House near Perumanna and Naslim Mohammed, 26, of Thadayil Hose near Kodiyathur in Kozhikode district. Their car too was taken into custody.

Police sources said the two had been under surveillance based on a tip-off that they were planning to transport drugs from Karnataka to Kerala. They are allegedly part of a gang that buys drugs from wholesale dealers in Bengaluru at a high price and sells them here.

K. Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to the Medical College Police Station, said a follow-up inquiry would be conducted into the source of procurement of the drugs and whether more persons were involved in the trade.