HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held with MDMA worth ₹20 lakh in Kozhikode

April 10, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Kunnamangalam police on Sunday night arrested two persons at Kunnamangalam while they were allegedly transporting 372 grams of MDMA worth ₹20 lakh from Bengaluru to Kozhikode.

The arrested are K.P. Sahad, 31, of Salahas House near Perumanna and Naslim Mohammed, 26, of Thadayil Hose near Kodiyathur in Kozhikode district. Their car too was taken into custody.

Police sources said the two had been under surveillance based on a tip-off that they were planning to transport drugs from Karnataka to Kerala. They are allegedly part of a gang that buys drugs from wholesale dealers in Bengaluru at a high price and sells them here.

K. Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to the Medical College Police Station, said a follow-up inquiry would be conducted into the source of procurement of the drugs and whether more persons were involved in the trade.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.