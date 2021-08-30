Two held with ganja in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

30 August 2021 20:53 IST

In a joint operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and a local police squad, two persons, including a woman, were arrested with 18 kg of ganja from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district on Monday.

The accused, Leena, 43, of Thrissur and Sanal, 34, of Palakkad, were nabbed while they were trying to ship the contraband from Kozhikode to Wayanad district by around 6.30 a.m.

The police said the two were staying in a rented house at Chevarambalam in the city. They had been here for about two months running a beauty parlour as well, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

DANSAF officials said the seized ganja had a market value of ₹10 lakh. A rented car which the two used to ship the huge cache was also impounded.