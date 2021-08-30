Kozhikode

Two held with ganja in Kozhikode

In a joint operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and a local police squad, two persons, including a woman, were arrested with 18 kg of ganja from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district on Monday.

The accused, Leena, 43, of Thrissur and Sanal, 34, of Palakkad, were nabbed while they were trying to ship the contraband from Kozhikode to Wayanad district by around 6.30 a.m.

The police said the two were staying in a rented house at Chevarambalam in the city. They had been here for about two months running a beauty parlour as well, the police said.

DANSAF officials said the seized ganja had a market value of ₹10 lakh. A rented car which the two used to ship the huge cache was also impounded.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 8:54:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/two-held-with-ganja-in-kozhikode/article36187669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY