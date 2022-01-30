Two held with 55 gm of MDMA in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

30 January 2022 19:33 IST

Drug found concealed inside Bluetooth speaker

A special squad of the Excise Department on Sunday seized 55 gm of MDMA, a premium party drug which was found hidden inside a Bluetooth device. Malappuram native P.V. Vysakh, 22, and Malaparamba native M.V. Vishnu, 22, who allegedly smuggled the drug by a motorbike were nabbed in connection with the incident.

According to Excise Department officials, the youths were intercepted at Chevayur following a tip-off received by the Excise Intelligence wing.

