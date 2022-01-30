KozhikodeKozhikode 30 January 2022 19:33 IST
Comments
Two held with 55 gm of MDMA in Kozhikode
Updated: 30 January 2022 19:33 IST
Drug found concealed inside Bluetooth speaker
A special squad of the Excise Department on Sunday seized 55 gm of MDMA, a premium party drug which was found hidden inside a Bluetooth device. Malappuram native P.V. Vysakh, 22, and Malaparamba native M.V. Vishnu, 22, who allegedly smuggled the drug by a motorbike were nabbed in connection with the incident.
According to Excise Department officials, the youths were intercepted at Chevayur following a tip-off received by the Excise Intelligence wing.
More In Kozhikode
Read more...