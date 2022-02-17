Two held under POCSO Act
The Koyilandy police on Thursday arrested two persons who were suspected of raping a minor girl during their Valentine’s Day celebration. Varun Raj, 26, of Perambra and U.K. Shyamlal, 26, of Cheruvannur were charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police sources said the girl was also drugged before the incident.
The two were nabbed by a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Abdul Shereef. Search is on for a few others suspected of having involvement in the incident.
