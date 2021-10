KOZHIKODE

18 October 2021 22:22 IST

Two held on charge of snatching mobile phone

The Town Police on Monday arrested two youths who allegedly snatched a costly mobile phone from a Thamarassery native while he was passing through the CH overbridge. The arrested were Koyilandy native Abdulla Muhdar, 23, and Kannur native Mubarak, 23.

Advertising

Advertising