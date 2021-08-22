Two held on charge of robbery in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

22 August 2021 18:55 IST

After a month-long investigation, the Chevayur police have arrested two members of an inter-State robbery racket in connection with a robbery at a house at Malaparamba in Kozhikode district.

The arrested have been identified as Kutti Vijayan, 42, of Ambalavayal in Wayanad and Pattamveettil Bhaveesh of Nadakkavu in Kozhikode. They were arrested on the charge of stealing 44.5 sovereigns of gold, a diamond necklace, and cash from the house of Swapna Nambiar, an assistant professor at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on July 26. Ms. Nambiar was reportedly in Kannur as invigilator for an examination when the robbery took place.

Vijayan, the first accused in the case, is also an accused in a 2007 murder case. He, along with a few other arrested persons, had escaped from the Medical College police station in 2018 after drilling a hole in the lock-up wall. Though they were caught later, the group had been engaged in several robberies across Kerala and other States since then. Vijayan is an accused in over 500 cases in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Medical College ACP K. Sudarshan, who led the probe, said Vijayan had been selling the loot at Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu with the help of a relative and was living a luxurious life.