Two held on charge of pawning fake ornaments

The Kasaba police on Sunday arrested two persons who tried to pawn fake gold ornaments with a private lending firm near Kallayi on Saturday. The plan of the suspects, Ali Akbar, 22, and Mohammed Niyas, 29, was to secure ₹50,000 from the financier. It was the shop owners themselves who reported the incident to the police after checking the fake ornaments. Both of them were remanded in judicial custody after COVID-19 screening. Police sources said other transactions carried out by the youths would also be checked.