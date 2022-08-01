Two held on charge of attacking cops in Kozhikode

Accused remanded in judicial custody

A Sub Inspector and a Civil Police Officer from Kasaba station who were carrying out a vehicle checking at Palayam in Kozhikode were allegedly attacked by two young men on Sunday.

The youths, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, turned aggressive on Sub Inspector S. Abhishek and Civil Police Officer Muhammed Zakariya while resisting the attempt to check the goods in their vehicle.

The accused, K.P. Vipin of Mokeri, and C.K. Shahabil of Paroppadi, allegedly twisted the hands of the Sub Inspector and pushed his driver away from the spot. Both of them sustained minor injuries in the manhandling attempt that took place around 3 a.m.

The attackers were later detained with the support of a group of local people. There were also attempts on the part of the accused to beat up the locals who came in support of the police.

The Kasaba police said the suspects turned violent again when they were brought to the police station to record the arrest. It was even difficult to carry out the medical test because of the violent behaviour of the two, they said.

The two were later charged under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. They have been remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III for 14 days.