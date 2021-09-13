Two held on assault charge

Kozhikode

13 September 2021 22:14 IST

The Mukkom police on Monday arrested two persons who allegedly beat up a 47-year old man in a suspicious moral policing attempt.

The accused, Insha Unnipokku and Rujeesh A.P., were charged under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. A search was also intensified for another man who helped the two. It was on Saturday night that the man was assaulted by the gang while he was going to his wife’s house at Kodiyathur.

