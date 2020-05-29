Kozhikode

Two held for sexual abuse of minor

Two youths who were suspected of sexually abusing minor girls were arrested from Mukkom on Friday.

The police said the two, C.P. Ashad, 21, and P. Ajmal, 18, were also suspected of creating a scare in the village by disguising as blackmen.

The suspects allegedly visited the girls at night after creating the blackman threat. They were traced using the registration details of the motorbikes which were spotted in a suspicious circumstance from different locations, the police said.

Both of them have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences considered the case through video-conferencing.

