Two held for sexual abuse of mentally challenged woman

KOZHIKODE

06 July 2021 21:55 IST

The Chevayoor police have taken into custody two persons on the charge of sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman at Chevayoor in the city.

The police gave their names as Gopish and Mohammed Shameer of Kunnamangalam. The police said that the woman had left her home following some disagreement with her parents on Sunday. Gopish and Shameer spotted her walking alone and befriended her. They took her to an isolated place at Kottamparambu in Chevayoor and sexually assaulted her in a bus. They left her at an autorickshaw stand later.

The woman returned home and the family members came to know of the incident after they noticed unusual behaviour by her. A complaint was registered with the police, who nabbed the two persons. It is learnt that one more person is involved in the crime. The police have reportedly got CCTV footage of the two accosting the woman. The case is being investigated by a special team.

