Two held for damaging police vehicle in city

Kozhikode

31 December 2020 00:07 IST

The Town Police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a minor, who were allegedly part of a gang that damaged a police patrolling vehicle in Kozhikode city.

Kolathara native Sumeer and the minor boy were arrested after checking the Closed Circuit Television Camera visuals from the spot of the incident. The two, along with a few others, were seen throwing stones at the patrol vehicle. A Civil Police Officer had suffered injuries in the incident.

Town Police sources said their vehicle was attacked while carrying out checking against suspected drug peddlers. It was a planned attack and the windshield of the vehicle was smashed, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The gang reportedly turned against the vehicle when two policemen were about to chase a few suspected persons spotted on a city road. The police had intensified checking in the area after receiving complaints of flesh trade and anti-social activities.