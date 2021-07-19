Two held for bid to extort money in the name of Maoists

KOZHIKODE

19 July 2021 21:11 IST

They allegedly sent threatening letters to four industrialists

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested two persons who allegedly tried to extort money from four industrialists after sending them threatening letters in the name of Maoists. Habeeb Rahman, 46, and Kalathingal Shajahan, 43, were nabbed after a week-long inquiry by Crime branch sleuths.

According to the police, the plan of the Kozhikode natives was to pocket a huge sum in the name of a Maoist organisation for business purposes. Three cases had been registered at various city police stations on petitions filed by the targeted industrialists.

The investigation team initially verified the source of the letters after examining CCTV footage from various locations. One of the vehicles used by the two was caught on camera which helped the squad crack the case. An anti-Naxal squad was also part of the investigation in the first phase.

It was Habeeb Rahman, an accused in several financial irregularities, who reportedly prepared the letters in the name of Maoists. He had reportedly downloaded a number of Maoist posters to imitate the style in the letters. Some documents were recovered by the investigation team during surprise inspections in flats and apartment buildings owned by the two on Sunday.

According to the police, he had posted four such letters from Wayanad district. The industrialists from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts were asked to pay ₹11 crore. He also contacted them over phone to confirm acknowledgement of the letters and prompt them to make the payment to avoid retaliatory actions.

The case was investigated by a team of officials led by Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner T.P. Sreejith. Members of the Kozhikode city crime squad were also part of the team.