Two held for assaulting policeman

Two youths were arrested from the casualty ward of the Government Medical College hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday evening after they allegedly tried to manhandle a policeman on duty there.

Police sources said that Shijith, the policeman, had tried to pacify Fasil, a native of Kunnamangalam and Bilal, from near the medical college, who were found quarrelling with each other. However, they pushed and manhandled him. Cases were registered against the duo under Sections 186 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

The accused were subjected to medical test and produced in the magistrate’s court.