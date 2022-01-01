Two flyovers to be built to ease traffic congestion in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

01 January 2022 23:09 IST

First anniversary celebrations of Corporation council begins

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said two flyovers were to be constructed on National Highway 66 to alleviate traffic congestion in the southern parts of Kozhikode city.

One of the flyovers is to come up between Vattakkinar and Areekkad, while the other will come up at Cheruvannur junction.

Opening the first anniversary celebrations of the present council of the Kozhikode Corporation here on Saturday, the Minister also launched a ‘Smart Parking’ system to further ease traffic.

He said the six-laning of the NH Bypass from Ramanattukara to Vengalam was progressing on a war footing, and that the development of a water transportation network using the Kallai River and the Conolly Canal was also actively being considered.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil launched a booklet on the Corporation’s ‘Hygiene Protocol’ along with its theme song.

Lyricist Rachana Subrahmanian and singer Anwar Sadath were honoured on the occasion. The song was composed by Mohan Sithara. Sithara Krishnakumar rendered voice to the theme song which starts as Kerala Manninu Keli Pakarnnoru Kozhikodin Makkal Naam....

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, was the guest of honour on the occasion. He released the 100-day action plan of the Corporation. The action plan includes implementation of smart parking, foundation stone laying for Basheer Museum, paper work for converting the old Corporation office into a museum, setting up a food street at Valiyangadi, renovation of Lions Park, training for Disaster Management task force, setting up of Miyyawaki forests across the city, foundation for a parking plaza at Kidson corner, GIS mapping of the city, and Research Centre and Library at Moidu Moulavi Museum.

Presiding over the function, Mayor Beena Philip said the civic body could complete several programmes within a year despite the pandemic owing to the cooperation between councillors and the Corporation staff.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed said the Hygiene Protocol being implemented by the Corporation encompassed a lot of factors that could determine the happiness index of the city, and that it was a continuing education programme that would change the lifestyle of city residents drastically.

The Corporation is also observing its 60th anniversary in 2022.