Two floors of multi-storey building gutted in Kozhikode

July 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two floors of a three-storey building were gutted in an early morning fire breakout near Puthiyapalam in the city on Wednesday. No one sustained injuries in the incident which took place around 2.30 a.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel took about two hours to douse the flames. A team of 15 officers from various fire stations were present at the spot. The owners of the building claimed a total loss of ₹25 lakh in the incident as a huge stock of ready-made shirts and gold covering articles was destroyed.

Fire and Rescue Services officials said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire breakout. Preliminary inspections ruled out the possibilities of an electrical short circuit, they said.

