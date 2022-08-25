Two fishers drown in sea in Kozhikode

Two fishers drowned in the sea when their fibre boat capsized after being hit by strong winds near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Thursday evening.

According to local sources, the deceased are Chilliparambil Azeez, 45, of Azhiyoor, and Valiyapurayil Achuthan, 56, of Kannukkara. Puthiyapurayil Shyju, another fisherman, swam to safety.

The incident occurred in the seawaters, 5 km away from the mainland at Kuriyadi, when they were returning to the Chombala fishing harbour near Vadakara with the day’s catch. The other fishermen came to know about it from Mr. Shyju two hours after the tragedy. One of them died before reaching the shores and another at a private hospital.