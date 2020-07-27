Two doctors and a nurse at Kozhikode MCH test positive

Kozhikode

27 July 2020 20:09 IST

Two doctors and a nurse at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, were among the 68 fresh COVID-19 cases in the district on Monday. A 56-year-old man undergoing treatment at the MCH died too.

According to sources, the deceased, from Omassery, was admitted to a non-COVID ward on July 9 with pneumonia. He tested positive for the virus on July 23 and was shifted to the isolation ward. He passed away on Monday. Restrictions have now been imposed on the cardiology and nephrology ward at the hospital. Also, 37 health-care workers have been asked to go into quarantine. A nurse at the nephrology ward was earlier tested positive for the virus.

The newly infected include 12 migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu. A release said that 37 of the new cases were through local transmission of the infection. The source of infection of seven others are not known, and six of them are from within Kozhikode corporation. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 633. Forty-one persons recovered from the infection on Monday.

