Two die in road accident in Kozhikode

August 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The bike that collided with a bus on Gandhi Road Flyover in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The bike that collided with a bus on Gandhi Road Flyover in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Two students died in an accident on Gandhi Road Flyover in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Mehafood Sulthan, 20, of Pallikkandy and Noorul Hadi, 20, of North Kannancheri were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, but could not be saved. They were travelling in a motor bike towards Kozhikode beach and hit a private bus while reportedly trying to overtake the vehicle. They were both students of JDT College in Vellimadukunnu.

Despite surveillance cameras, warnings, and the government notifying the speed limit (50 km for bikes and cars in cities), cases of overspeeding and reckless driving are on a rise in Kozhikode.

