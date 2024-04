April 27, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Kozhikode

Two persons collapsed and died in Kozhikode amid polls on April 26 (Friday). K.M. Anees Ahamed, 71, a retired KSEB official in Kuttichira in the city, was distributing voting slips to voters when he collapsed. He was rushed to the Government Hospital at the beach but died on the way.

Kunnummal Mami, 63, wife of Kundukandathil Hassan collapsed as she was waiting in the queue to cast her vote at the Government Upper Primary School, Valayam. She too passed away on the way to hospital.