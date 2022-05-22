Two die as car collides with lorry in Vadakara

Accident occurred on Madapally-Nadapuram Road

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry on Madapally-Nadapuram Road near Vadakara here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ragesh and his mother, Girija, residents of Karaparamba in Kozhikode. Four others were injured and admitted to various hospitals. Three others, including two children, escaped unhurt. They were returning after visiting Kottiyoor temple in Kannur district. The lorry bore a Maharashtra registration number. Fire and Rescue personnel had to prise open the vehicle to extricate Ragesh’s body.